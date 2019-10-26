Billerica boy gets special Halloween costume for wheelchair use

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A young Billerica boy got a one-of-a-kind costume designed for wheelchair use at Stoneham’s annual Halloween Stroll Saturday.

Magic Wheelchair, a non-profit that builds costumes for kids who use wheelchairs, created the ocean-themed costume for Parker, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

“Parker is a sweet little boy loves attention, loves to be in the spotlight,” said Matt Hrono of Magic Wheelchair. “He really wanted to have an under the sea kind of theme. And he’ll have a turtle costume that he’s wearing as well.”

The costume’s reveal Saturday afternoon brought oohs and aahs from the crowd.

“We have some teens from the Boys and Girl’s Club Keystone Club that heard about it and wanted to come by and cheer him on and we’re just very excited and very happy to be part of his big day,” said Anthony Guardia of the Stoneham Chamber of Commerce.

