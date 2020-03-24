Billerica first responder tests positive for coronavirus, town officials say virus significantly present

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A first responder in the town of Billerica is one of nine who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, town officials announced Tuesday night.

Since March 22, the number of cases in town has increased from five to nine entirely through community spread, according to a release issued by town officials.

“This is important because this indicates that COVID-19 is present throughout the Town of Billerica and that it has increased by 80% in two days,” it read.

Officials issued a warning to residents that due to the unknown origin of these new cases, the virus is present throughout the community and that there may be a significant number of undiagnosed cases.

They are urging residents to stay home and practice safe social distancing.

Town officials said they are implementing “extensive measures” to ensure that all first responders on duty are healthy and safe from exposure.

