BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica will stay closed Saturday as work continues to address carbon monoxide leak, officials said.

The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak. Billerica Fire said the leak was due to a problem with a pipe in the mechanical room, and because they are waiting to replace the pipe, it could not open noon Saturday as they had hoped.

The building will stay closed for the time being, until the pipe is replaced.

According to Billerica Fire, the rink was in use before it was evacuated and at least one woman needed medical attention during the incident. She was taken to a nearby hospital, no other details were given on her condition.

