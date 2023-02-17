BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man is facing charges after police said he allegedly broke into and vandalized a restaurant next to his home.

Billerica police said Michael Nault, 33, entered the Liberty Bell restaurant on Boston Road at some point Thursday morning through a ventilation shaft after he removed an HVAC unit on the roof.

Police said they later tracked Nault back to his apartment following footprints left in the dust released from a fire extinguisher allegedly used to try to pry open an interior office door.

Police said they responded around 9:15 a.m. to find the door damaged but not opened.

Police said they saw bare footprints in the dust throughout the scene. Officers then found additional footprints on the roof of the building between the ventilation shaft and an open window of an apartment in the same building, according to police.

Police said they found, identified and took Nault into custody in the apartment.

“We didn’t expect [this], especially at the Billerica location,” Liberty Bell manager Fernando Teixeira said.

Nault was arraigned on Friday on charges including breaking and entering in the daytime for felony and vandalizing property, according to police.

He was released on recognizance bail and ordered to stay away from the Liberty Bell.

