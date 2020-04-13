Billerica man charged in connection with stabbing outside Market Basket

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man has been charged in connection with a stabbing outside of a Market Basket in Wilmington on Saturday night, officials said.

Ryan Thomas, 33, is facing charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the grocery store’s parking lot around 7:30 p.m. found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He is expected to survive.

Billerica police helped Wilmington police nab Thomas on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

