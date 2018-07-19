Billerica man charged in fatal hit-and-run being held on $25K bail

Boston police are searching for this car in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Dorchester. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Billerica man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Dorchester earlier this month that claimed the life of a 41-year-old motorcyclist is being held on $25,000 bail.

Mark Lundy, 24, is accused of fatally striking Guy Beaubrun with his car on Bowdoin Street on July 8 before driving away from the scene.

Transit police arrested Lundy on an outstanding warrant Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. after spotting his silver sedan, which was caught on surveillance video near the scene of the collision, in the area of Boston and College avenues in Medford.

Lundy faces the charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, operating with a suspended license and a marked lanes violation.

He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 22.

