Boston police are searching for this car in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Dorchester. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Billerica man has been arrested for fatally striking a motorcyclist in Dorchester before driving away from the scene, police said.

Transit police conducted a motor vehicle stop Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Boston and College avenues in Medford after reportedly spotting the car involved in the fatal July 8 hit-and-run that took the life of a 41-year-old man.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Mark D. Lundy, who had an arrest warrant out for his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run.

Transit police arrested Lundy on the outstanding warrant, which included the charges of vehicular homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury and operating after license suspended/revoked.

