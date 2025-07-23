BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man is facing a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with a crash last year in Bedford that left a 53-year-old woman dead, officials announced Wednesday.

Joshua Quimby, 35, has been charged in connection with the July 20, 2024 crash on Concord Road that killed Tamar Vishlitzky, 53, as she was walking a bicycle across the road in a crosswalk in the area of the bike path intersection, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Bedford Chief of Police John Fisher.

Quimby had previously been cited for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, committing a crosswalk violation, and electronic device use while operating a motor vehicle.

The additional charge was issued Wednesday following a show cause hearing before a clerk magistrate.

Quimby is slated to be arraigned on the new charge on Aug. 15.

