BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man was killed in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Sunday, officials said.

Burlington Police responded to a crash at 12:50 p.m. on the Middlesex Turnpike intersection with Blue Sky Drive. Police said they found the involved motorcycle and sedan at the scene.

The motorcycle driver was a 22-year-old man from Billerica, who was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The 29-year-old Florida woman who drove the sedan was transported to the hospital out of precaution, police said.

Officials have not released the identity of the motorcyclist out of consideration for the family.

The crash remains under investigation by Burlington Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)