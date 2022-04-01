BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday night was a dream come true for one of the Bruins’ newest players.

Billerica native Marc Mclaughlin’s NHL debut was made even more memorable when he scored his first league goal.

“It was pretty special, feel like I’ve lived that moment as a kid 100 million times in my basement shooting pucks,” he said after the game.

The milestone moment had his family and teammates going wild.

Well did you see the bench? Tells you a bit about our team,” said Coach Bruce Cassidy. “This kid’s only been here a little bit but how hard he’s worked. I think every guy on the bench was excited for him.”

Growing up, McLaughlin said he always hoped to play for the B’s. It was just a few weeks ago that the 22-year-old was on the ice as the captain of the Boston College hockey team.

“I’m blessed having such a supportive family, friends,” he said. “My teammates were here tonight. That means a lot to me.”

The debut was a full-circle moment for McLaughlin whose teammates are players he used to idolize.

The rookie said he plans to bring the game puck back to his family home in Billerica and he is thrilled that this moment happened where his hockey journey began.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)