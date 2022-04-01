BOSTON (WHDH) - Billerica native Marc McLaughlin had a lifelong dream come true at the sold-out TD Garden on Thursday night as he notched his first career NHL goal in his Boston Bruins debut.

The former Boston College men’s hockey captain found the back of the net in the second period of the contest to give the Bruins an insurmountable 7-1 lead over the New Jersey Devils. McLaughlin’s team went on to add another goal enroute to an 8-1 blowout win.

“It was pretty special. I feel like I’ve lived that moment as a kid a hundred million times down in my basement shooting pucks,” the 22-year-old said after the game.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy characterized McLaughlin as a hard-working forward.

“Well did you see the bench? It tells you a bit about our team,” Cassidy said. “This kid has only been here a little bit but how hard he has worked, I mean I think every guy on the bench was excited for him.”

Growing up, McLaughlin always dreamed about playing for the Bruins in front of the hometown crowd.

“For it to come true here, get in a game, and obviously contribute with a goal is really special,” he said.

McLaughlin plans to bring the game puck to his family’s home in Billerica.

