BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night.

Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received a hold-up alarm from Alltown Mobile on Republic Road, and received a report that a clerk was robbed at knifepoint.

Officers and detectives responded to the scene. An initial investigation found that a female suspect grabbed a clerk’s wrist twice and lunged at her with a knife before the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled the store in a white car parked across the street. Officers were then notified that a white car had crashed on Route 3 nearby.

Mass. State Police responded to the crash, as did Billerica detectives, who identified the driver and passenger of the car as Foust and Kotsonas. Police also found cash strewn around the scene of the crash.

Both women were taken into custody after an investigation indicated that Kotsonas was the alleged robber and Foust was charged under the joint venture principle.

They’ll both be arraigned Thursday in Lowell District Court.

