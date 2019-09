BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 28-year-old Wilmington man.

Alex Grondell was last seen in North Billerica around 3 a.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a white polo with black stripes on the sleeves and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Billerica police at 978-667-1212.

Missing Person: Alex Grondell, 28, of Wilmington. Last seen in North Billerica at 0300am wearing white Polo w/ blk stripes on sleeves w/ blue jeans. please call BPD 978-667-1212 if seen. pic.twitter.com/elAtsFzOfE — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) September 29, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)