BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing Vermont teenager.

Ethan McGuire, 13, was last seen at a family gathering in the area of Charnstaff Lane around 6:30 p.m., according to Billerica police.

McGuire was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue sweatpants, and one shoe, police said.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call the Billerica Police Department at 978-667-1212.

