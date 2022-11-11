BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a “significant amount” of vandalism overnight.

The vandalism, which included damaged mailboxes and fences, occurred in the Glad Valley/Fardon/French area, according to a tweet issued by police.

Anyone who may have video surveillance is asked to call Billerica police at 978-667-1212.

