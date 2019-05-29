Billerica police Bloodhound that lost leg, job after bout with cancer finds loving home

Blue (right) is already fast friends with Gertrude (left) another Bloodhound rescue with whom he shares his new home (credit MSPCA-Angell)

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old Billerica Police Department Bloodhound that tragically lost his leg and job following a bout with a debilitating form of cancer has found a loving home, the MSPCA announced Wednesday.

Blue was on the verge of being assigned a new handler when he was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma, MSPCA officials said. Because the particular type of cancer requires rapid intervention to prevent growth, his leg was amputated to ensure the disease would not spread to vital organs.

His leg amputation effectively ended his career with the department. After surgery, Blue was taken to Nevins Farm in Methuen to recover. He is now in a brand new adoptive home.

Blue was adopted by a family who already had a Bloodhound named Gertrude.

Blue and Gertrude “immediately fell for each other,” the family told the MSPCA.

Both pups have grown incredibly close since meeting each other for the first time on Memorial Day.

