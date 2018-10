BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are warning residents to be vigilant with their outdoor pets after a coyote jumped a fence and killed a chicken Sunday.

The coyote jumped the 4-foot fence on Whittier Rd. grabbed a chicken and lingered in the yard long enough for a photo to be taken, according to animal control officers.

Officials urge residents to use “extra caution” when allowing small animals to roam unsupervised as coyote sightings continue to increase.