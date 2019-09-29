Billerica police locate missing Wilmington man

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police have located the missing 28-year-old Wilmington man.
Billerica police say that Alex Grondell was located safe in North Billerica around 11 a.m.
Grondell was reported missing Sunday morning after he was last seen around 3 a.m. in North Billerica.
Billerica police thank all the residents that assisted. They also gave a special thanks to Billerica Fire, Watertown police, Middlesex Sherrif K9 and Massachusetts State Police air wiring for the assistance.
