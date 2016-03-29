Billerica Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Billerica Police are searching for a missing Alzheimer’s patient.

According to police, Richard Sawyer, a 79-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s, wandered away from his home in West Billerica on Tuesday.

The man was last seen Tuesday morning between 7 and 8 a.m. on Nashua Road, possibly attempting to get a ride to Boston.

Sawyer is described at 5’10" with thin gray hair, medium build, and wearing a gray hooded Patriots sweatshirt under a blue coat.

He is wearing jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-667-1212.

