BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are searching for a suspected gunman after receiving reports of shots fired early Thursday morning.

Officers learned around 3:27 p.m. that a man got out of a vehicle and discharged a handgun several times in the area of 41 Boston Road, police said.

The suspect, who is described as a bald, adult male, allegedly got into either a gray Toyota Camry or Honda Accord and drove away towards Lowell.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Billerica police at 978-671-0900.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)