BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The police are searching for a suspect who robbed a TD Bank in Billerica Friday when he handed the teller a note demanding cash and got away on a bicycle.

The police received notice of the robbery at 2:45 p.m. when the suspect entered the bank at 449 Boston Road and did not brandish a visible weapon. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and average build. He was wearing a Toyota baseball cap, dark sweater with the word “Michael” on the right shoulder and tan pants.

Anyone who has any information should call the Billerica Police Department at 978-671-0900.

