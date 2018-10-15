Billerica police seek to ID man who tried to make $2K purchase at CVS with stolen credit cards

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Billerica are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say tried to use stolen credit cards to make a $2,000 purchase at a CVS earlier this month.

Officers responding to the pharmacy on Boston Road on Oct. 4 for a report of a suspected thief attempting to purchase gifts cards learned that two attempted transactions had been declined, according to the Billerica Police Department.

The suspect, who approached the register to purchase four Lowe’s gift cards and two Hallmark gift bags totaling $2,007, inserted two different cards into a chip reader but was declined.

The suspect fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Billerica police at 978-667-1212.

