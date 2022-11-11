BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a rash of vandalism overnight Thursday that left fences smashed, mailboxes damaged, and residents looking for answers.

In a surveillance camera video captured the night after Halloween, a pickup can be seen rolling up to a quiet section of Shawsheen Road in Billerica, music blaring, people shouting, and then, another sound — the sound of a fence being smashed.

“To kids, it just looks like, ‘Oh we’re going to go do that, it looks like fun,’ but when you’re out there picking up the pieces of your fence going, ‘Oh great, I’ve got to call the homeowners tomorrow, how much is this going to cost? It’s a different story,” said one upset neighbor.

It was a similar scene Thursday night, this time on Glad Valley Drive and Fardon Street, where mailboxes were left smashed on the ground, and residents there say this isn’t the first time it has happened.

“Two weeks ago my mailbox was flipped off the 4×4 that it sat on so when I came out today and saw the 4×4 actually split, and the mailbox sitting on the ground, I was really disappointed,” one resident said.

People in town are getting fed up.

“They’re seeing it as a teenage prank, they’re not understanding that their prank costs homeowners money, and it’s frightening not knowing who’s damaging your property.”

As they investigate the incidents, Billerica police are asking anyone who may have surveillance video that could help the investigation to come forward and call police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)