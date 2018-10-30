Billerica superintendent decries students’ behavior after videos show apparent bullying in locker room

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials outraged by recent videos that show apparent bullying inside a locker room at Billerica Memorial High School say there is no place for such behavior within the community.

Videos showing a group of teenage girls yelling at another girl who was struck by a binder surfaced on social media last week, prompting Billerica Superintendent Tim Piwowar to address the incident at a school committee meeting on Monday night.

“This incident, which was not a random event, was videotaped, and the impact of this incident was further amplified through repeated sharing of the event through social media by members of both the student and adult community,” he said in a statement on the Billerica Public Schools Facebook page. “There is no place for such behavior within our schools or our community. There are consequences to action, and there are also consequences for inaction when action is warranted.”

High school staff took immediate action to address the situation and immediately contacted the Billerica Police Department, according to Piwowar.

Piwowar did not release any specific details on the nature of the incident.

“We take this matter very seriously. However, as we have an obligation to ensure the privacy of the minor students involved as well as the integrity of the ongoing police investigation, we will not be making any additional comments at this time,” he said.

An investigation is ongoing.

