Billerica town offices closed after town manager tests positive for coronavirus

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Town offices in Billerica will be closed until the end of the month after Town Manager John Curran tested positive for coronavirus, the town announced Thursday.

In a statement, Curran announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“This was quite unexpected as I only pursued the test because it is required by the State of Maine for vacation travelers,” the statement read. “I am currently asymptomatic. I am releasing this statement because this has resulted in the closure of my office for the next 14 days and to use this opportunity to educate people on the impacts of a positive test.”

Curran said he has had close contacted with four of his immediate family members, three of whom have tested negative. The fourth will be tested Friday.

As a result of his positive test, Curran said 16 Town Hall employees will be quarantined.

“This experience also serves are a reminder as to how insidious this virus is and how important it is for all of us to remain vigilant in our social distance practices,” Curran said. “This vigilance is the most important factor in returning and remaining as close to normal as possible.”

Please take a moment to read the statement from Town Manager, John Curran in regards to his positive COVID-19 Test. pic.twitter.com/DoMCGzWqCB — Town of Billerica (@TownofBillerica) July 16, 2020

