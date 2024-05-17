DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at UMass Dartmouth got a surprise gift Thursday when billionaire Rob Hale announced he and his wife would give $1,000 to each of the school’s 2024 graduates.

Hale, who delivered the commencement address at Thursday’s ceremony, is the founder and CEO of wholesale telecommunications provider Granite Telecommunications.

With their surprise gifts, Hale and his wife, Karen, gave each graduate $500 to keep for themselves and $500 to give back to an organization of their choosing.

“The greatest joys we’ve had in our life have been the gift of giving,” he said during his remarks. “We want to share that gift of giving with you today.”

UMass Dartmouth in a statement said this year’s graduating class had 1,200 students.

Hale’s announcement marked the second year he has given gifts to graduates after he also handed out checks at UMass Boston last year.

