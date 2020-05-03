Biogen conference cited in CDC report as large event that helped spread coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Biogen conference was named as an event and gathering that played a notable role in the early U.S. spread of COVID-19 in a recently released report on the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said the conference is among other large events and gatherings that helped spread the disease in the U.S. when cases appeared to be low and contained.

Mardi Gras in Louisiana and a funeral in Albany, Georgia were also referenced in the report as significant events at the end of February that helped spread the disease.

The Biogen conference held at the Long Wharf Marriott Hotel had approximately 175 attendees. More than 100 people got sick after attending.

