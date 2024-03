MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The biological mother of Harmony Montgomery is asking a court to declare her daughter deceased.

Harmony hasn’t been seen since 2019 and her father, Adam, was found guilty of her murder last month. Her remains have never been found.

Adam Montgomery is set for sentencing in May.

