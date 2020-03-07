Biologists, animal control rescue beaver from dam in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Animal Control and local biologists rescued a beaver stuck in an overflow area of a dam on Saturday.

Biologists Wendy and Nate Pavlivhek helped the animal control department respond to the beaver trapped in the Faulkner Mill Dam on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

They were able to help the beaver get back up stream, the department said.

