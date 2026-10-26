BOSTON (WHDH) - On Monday in the Matthew Farwell trial, Sandra Birchmore’s therapist is expected to finish her testimony.

The doctor, who left court in tears on Friday, testified about Birchmore’s mental health, saying her client never appeared suicidal and that the day before her death she was upbeat and bubbly.

The therapist also rejected the defense’s suggestion that Birchmore was hallucinating.

A friend of Birchmore testified that nine months before her death, Birchmore messaged on Facebook that she wanted to take her own life.

At some point this week, Farwell’s twin brother William Farwell will be called to the stand. He was also having sex with Sandra birchmore.

Matthew Farwell is accused of killing Birchmore and her unborn baby to cover up their relationship.

The defense says she took her own life.

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