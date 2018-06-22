Bird befriends local MMA fighter

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An MMA fighter from Methuen made an unlikely friend on Friday, while eating lunch at a Panera Bread in Medford.

Calvin Kattar was eating outside the restaurant when a small bird flew up and landed right near his table.

“It looked like it was hungry,” Kattar said, “I got up and tried giving it some food. It didn’t eat it.”

According to Kattar, the bird started climbing all over him and following him around. So he decided to bring the bird home with him.

He gave the bird free range of his home, buying it a cage, some toys and food.

However, Kattar knew the fun could not last forever. He decided to leave the cage out on the porch and the next morning his feathered friend had fled.

Kattar says that he will keep his door open if the bird decides it wants to return someday. But for now, he is grateful for the bizarre but fun day.

