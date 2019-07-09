DENVER (WHDH) — A bird is terrorizing joggers in Denver by swooping in on them at a local park.

Unsuspecting pedestrians near Sloan Lake have witnessed a bird flapping its wings violently above their heads.

“I think it’s scary because birds are kinda scary and I’m not trying to get attacked by a bird,” one person said.

A bird expert from Denver’s Audubon Society says it’s a male re-winged blackbird.

He added that the behavior isn’t common but the bird may be protecting a nest.

