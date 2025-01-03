BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Birds left soaked in oil after a spill in the Muddy River in Brookline are set to fly free.

About 40 geese and ducks were brought to New England Wildlife Center to be cleaned last month. On Friday, they will be brought back to their habitat, which has also been cleaned up.

In December, about 100 gallons of oil was released into the waterway.

The department of environmental protection said the leak originated from a storm drain in Brookline, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

