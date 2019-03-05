Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could result in unintended pregnancy

(WHDH) — Apotex Corp. is voluntarily recalling four lots of birth control pills due to a packaging error that could result in unintended pregnancy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recalled lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets may possibly contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and an empty blister pocket.

“As a result of this packaging error, where a patient does not take a tablet due to a missing tablet or that a patient takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, loss of efficacy is possible due to variation in the dosage consumed,” a risk statement posted on the FDA’s website said.

Patients who have received impacted lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets or have questions regarding the recall please are urged to contact their pharmacy.

The recall affects four lot numbers: 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A, and 7DY011A. They come in packaging that bears an expiration date of 8/2020.

Wholesalers and distributors that shipped the affected tablets across the country have since been notified of the error.

No adverse reactions to the recalled products have been reported.

For more information, click here.

