Birx calls out rising coronavirus activity in Boston

Boston was among a handful of cities called out for rising coronavirus activity during a call that White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx held Wednesday with local and state officials.

“We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level. Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, of course what we talked about in [California’s] Central Valley,” Birx said on the call, an audio copy of which was posted online by the Center for Public Integrity. “We are seeing a slow uptick in test positivity in cases in places like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and D.C.”

In Massachusetts as a whole, the seven-day weighted average of the positive test rate returned to 2.2 percent on Tuesday after a slight dip to 2.1 percent Monday.

“We’ve only had a slight uptick from a low of 1.7 percent to 2 percent, but we’ll be forced to adjust our plans if the data warrants it,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. “That could mean gathering sizes could be reduced or we could make some of our business regulations more strict.”

