FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bishop Connelly Catholic High School in Fall River will be closing its doors at the end of the academic year, school administrators announced this week.

The Diocese of Fall River says that the school is closing due to a decline in enrollment combined with the financial impact of the pandemic and inflation.

The diocese says it will hold meetings and work with families to transition students to new schools.

Mount Alvernia High School in Newton will also be closing its doors at its campus on Center Street at the end of the current academic year, school administrators announced on Wednesday.

Administrators said the school’s founders who own the property are selling off the land. They added that it will be unsustainable to have the school operating independently on Centre Street.

Mount Alvernia is arranging for student transportation and reviewing possibilities to have faculty transition to Fontbonne Academy in Milton.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)