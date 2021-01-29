Bishop Feehan hockey team takes the ice for 1st time since teammate’s frightening injury

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bishop Feehan hockey team is lacing up their skates and playing with a purpose and say they hope to secure a win tonight in their first time back on the ice after their teammate and classmate suffered a frightening injury earlier this week.

A.J. Quetta, a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, suffered a severe spinal cord injury after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Tuesday night.

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he underwent surgery on Wednesday night.

Both teams gathered together at center ice and took a knee in prayer for Quetta following the game that night.

On Friday, as the team took the ice once again, A.J.’s Army held a special ceremony to let him know they are playing for him.

Quetta, a popular senior, is also a member of the school’s lacrosse team.

He has received an outpouring of support not just from his community but from all over New England as well.

The Jacobs family, the Boston Bruins, and the Boston Bruins Foundation have pledged a minimum $100,000 donation to support Quetta.

They are also auctioning off previously-used game sticks from select Bruins and Penguins players and hosting 50/50 raffles from Feb. 1-6 to benefit Quetta’s recovery.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Quetta’s medical expenses.

“The outpouring of support is incredible,” A.J.’s father, Anthony Quetta, Sr. wrote in a statement. “People have been unbelievable and my wife Nicole and I are grateful. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and first responders for their extraordinary efforts to help our son. We can’t thank everyone enough for all the heartfelt messages of support.”

