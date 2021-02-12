Bishop Feehan HS hockey player headed to rehab in Atlanta following surgery

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bishop Feehan High School athlete who underwent surgery following a hockey injury is now headed to Atlanta for rehab.

AJ Quetta is being transferred Monday to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta and will be there for at least three months, according to a statement from his family.

Shepherd is considered one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the country and specializes in the treatment of spinal cord injuries, Quetta’s family said.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers for our son,” Anthony Quetta Sr. said in the statement. “Words can’t express our steadfast appreciation to all the donors during this time. This would not be possible without all the support we have received.

“AJ realizes how awesome and incredible the support has been. He is determined to beat the odds and return to his family and friends. He is very motivated.”

