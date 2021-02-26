Bishop Feehan HS hockey player named All-Star while recovering from serious on-ice injury

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bishop Feehan High School hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury was named All-Star by his school’s athletic department.

AJ Quetta received the title of All-Star for the 2020-2021 winter season. He is currently at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta recovering from his injury.

Quetta was taken to the hospital after crashing into the boards of a hockey rink in January during a game in Springfield.

The Attleboro teen’s father said he is dong OK.

