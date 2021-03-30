Bishop Feehan HS hockey player recovering from serious on-ice injury

The Bishop Feehan High School hockey player seriously hurt during a game earlier this year is on the road to recovery.

AJ Quetta’s dad posted an update on Twitter Wednesday night saying his son is working towards coming completely off a ventilator.

He also announced AJ will be heading to Miami to receive experimental treatments in an effort to regain the function of his spinal cord.

