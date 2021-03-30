Bishop Feehan HS hockey player recovering from serious on-ice injury

The Bishop Feehan High School hockey player seriously hurt during a game earlier this year is on the road to recovery.
AJ Quetta’s dad posted an update on Twitter Wednesday night saying his son is working towards coming completely off a ventilator.
He also announced AJ will be heading to Miami to receive experimental treatments in an effort to regain the function of his spinal cord.
Promising update on AJ Quetta, who is weaning off the ventilator, working in the gym, and set to undergo experimental treatments later this year to regain function in his spinal cord.
What an inspiration. We’re rooting for you, AJ! 💚 https://t.co/Oy2sPzICq6
— Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) March 30, 2021
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)