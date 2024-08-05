BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime Cardinal Seán O’Malley formally introduced Bishop Richard Henning Monday as his successor as the Archbishop of Boston, praising Henning as a “joyful pastor who seeks to serve Christ and his people.”

O’Malley and Henning spoke from the archdiocese’s Pastoral Center in Braintree after Pope Francis named Henning as Boston’s next archbishop.

Henning, 59, will be the 10th bishop and seventh archbishop of Boston. Currently the Bishop of the Diocese of Providence, he is set to be installed in Boston on Oct. 31.

“The arrival of a new archbishop is always a time of renewal and hope,” O’Malley said Monday. “To the people of the archdiocese, Bishop Henning brings the heart of a pastor in his new role.”

O’Malley has served in Boston since 2003. Pope Benedict XVI elevated him to the role of cardinal in 2006.

O’Malley is now set to retire five years after he reached the typical retirement age for Catholic officials of 75. Though he filed his resignation in 2019, O’Malley remained in his role in recent years at the request of Pope Francis.

“My 20 years in Boston have been challenging and wonderful years in many respects,” O’Malley said.

“Despite all the challenges that we have, I am filled with hope,” he continued.

O’Malley served as Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands beginning in 1984. He eventually became bishop of Fall River in 1992, serving in that role for 10 years.

O’Malley moved to Palm Beach, Fla. to serve as Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach in 2002 but returned to Massachusetts less than a year later after the clergy abuse scandal that led to the resignation of former Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Bernard Law.

O’Malley marked his 40th anniversary as a bishop on Friday and reflected on his decades of service Monday.

“In 40 years, there’s been a lot of changes, not just in the church, but in the world,” he said. “We have many, many challenges today that we didn’t have in the past.”

O’Malley noted the “terrible scourge of sexual abuse” and acknowledged ongoing challenges for the Catholic church.

“But the opportunity is very great,” he said.

While O’Malley gets set to step aside, Henning is set to arrive in Boston after a short stint as bishop in Providence that only started in 2022 when Pope Francis appointed him as the Coadjutor Bishop of Providence. Henning became the Bishop of the Diocese of Providence in May of last year after Bishop Thomas Tobin resigned.

Before Providence Henning spent time as an auxiliary bishop and, later, as the bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre in New York.

Henning said he was surprised by the news that he would be moving to Boston. He said he first thought of people in Rhode Island who welcomed him as their new bishop.

“They have been so good to me for a year,” he said.

Henning continued, though, saying he is “a man under authority” and saying he is excited to begin his work in Boston.

“I’m humbled by the size and the history of this archdiocese and I’m very well aware that I have a lot to learn,” he said.

Henning, who is fluent in Spanish, said he is learning Portuguese. He said his first job in Boston will involve listening to members of the community.

“We’re blessed with a very vibrant Catholic community,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said he is conscious of Boston’s large concentration of young people.

“This presents a great challenge, but also a great opportunity for the Catholic community,” he said.

As the church seeks to attract new members, O’Malley pointed to 11 new priests who were ordained in the Archdiocese of Boston in the past year.

Himself discussing challenges facing the church, Henning said he thinks “the wider culture in which we live has also, in some sense, lost its way.”

“I think the church has something to offer the wider culture in its upheaval, as well,” he said.

Henning, who grew up in Valley Stream, New York within the Diocese of Rockville Centre, acknowledged some people may have left the Catholic church because of the abuse scandals that hit Boston, Rockville Centre, and many other communities.

“If there are Catholics who are scandalized,” he said. “I understand why they’re scandalized. It is scandalous.”

He said the scandals did not cause him to lose his faith, though. And he urged others to not lose their faith.

“God has not failed you and God is still with you,” he said.

The Archdiocese of Boston currently counts more than 1.8 million Catholics in its membership, making it one of the largest Catholic communities.

Currently the archbishop-elect of the Archdiocese of Boston, Henning’s installation as archbishop will take place at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

