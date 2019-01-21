Bitter blast creating icy commute across Massachusetts

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A bitter blast across the Bay State led to icy conditions Monday morning, making for a messy commute.

As temperatures dropped and snow turned into ice on Sunday, residents could be seen chipping away the frozen water from their cars.

“The conditions have completely gotten worse, so we’re just trying to get home,” one resident said as he cleared snow from his car.

Authorities say the main concern of the storm was the sudden freeze that could have led to power outages.

“The key is who is going to get all that icing on the trees, creating power outages,” Scituate Emergency Management Director Chief John Murphy said. “This will probably be a two-day impact because I believe it will stay cold and windy for the next 48 hours.”

Those along the coast dealt with minor flooding in low-lying areas as waves crashed over the seawall.

“Usually they block off the street when it gets bad. They did not have to do that this time,” resident Dan Hannigan said. “We did not get much snow, just clearing it before it starts to freeze up.”

