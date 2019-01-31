Bitter blast of Arctic air before spring-like temperatures arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A brutal blast of Arctic air that created painful and life-threatening conditions throughout the Midwest this week has made its way into New England, prompting the National Weather Service to issue wind chill advisories in Massachusetts.

Temperatures plummeted to as low as minus 26 in North Dakota with wind chills as low as minus 62 in Minnesota. Some cities turned buses into warming shelters for the homeless, while the U.S. Postal Service said it would not deliver mail in some parts on Wednesday.

While the cold won’t linger in the Bay State, conditions will still be extremely dangerous. Fortunately, early next week will bring a spring-like warmup.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire until 11 a.m. on Friday.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected. The dangerously cold temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the NWS. Even hypothermia or death can occur if precautions are not taken.

Forecasters say the bitter blast of winter weather is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed frigid temperatures to dip much further south than usual.

Temperatures are expected to linger in the 20s on Friday before climbing into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday is expected to bring temperatures in the 50s and Tuesday could get as warm as 60 degrees.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)