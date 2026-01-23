Happy Friday! We’ve got a lot to talk about the next few days so let’s dive right in.

First, for your Friday, we’ll be partly sunny and bitter cold. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 20s but an increasing wind will make it feel 10 degrees colder than it really is. Friday night, lows drop to near zero, and with gusts over 20 mph, we’re tracking wind chills Saturday morning in the negative teens. Stay safe and check on your neighbors! Saturday is looking bright, windy, and brutally cold. Highs won’t make it out of the teens with the warmest wind chills of the day only reaching the single digits.

Sunday is when we’re tracking our major winter storm bringing serious snow.

The snow will start lightly in the early afternoon, picking up in pace as we usher into the late afternoon and evening.

The snow will be widespread and heavy as a lot of people will be out on the roads heading home from watching the Patriots game.

Be prepared for major travel impacts Sunday evening. Snow will be piling up on the roads and you’ll have significantly reduced visibilities as well.

This will be a long-duration event with the snow lingering into the day on Monday, potentially not clearing until the late afternoon and evening. However, the snow won’t be falling nearly as intensely on Monday compared to how it’s looking Sunday.

This will be the most impactful snowstorm we’ve had in years, so make sure to prepare and only travel if necessary.

By the time the snow ends on Monday, most of us will pick up between 12 and 18 inches. However, in parts of eastern Massachusetts, some of us could end up with over 18 inches.

It will be frigid cold both Sunday and Monday as well, leading to light, fluffy snow as opposed to heavy, wet snow. That means it’ll be easier to clean up and there won’t be as much weight on structures and our roofs.

All of next week is looking way below average, actually. Highs will steadily only top off in the 20s with single-digit lows. Stay tuned!