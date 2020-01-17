Bitter cold, whipping winds before snow moves into the Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 70-degree temperatures from last weekend will feel like a faint memory as residents break out their snow shovels and bundle up in their warmest gear.

A cold blast barreled into the region Thursday night and into Friday, with wind chills nearing zero during the morning commute.

The cold, dry air will make way for a winter storm, with snow projected to begin falling between 3 and 5 p.m.

Steadier, heavier snowfall will be widespread by 7 p.m. before transitioning to rain showers around 10 p.m.

The Metro Boston area, as well as parts of the North and South Shores, are expected to get one to three inches of snow.

North of the Massachusetts Turnpike, along and outside of Interstate 495, could get three to five inches.

Northern Berkshire County may receive five to eight inches.

Drivers are told to be aware of the possibility of slick driving conditions during the peak of the storm.

The storm is expected to wrap up early Sunday morning.

