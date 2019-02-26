Bitter winds making way for plowable snow in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bitter winds that left behind a path of destruction throughout Massachusetts is making way for plowable snow later this week.

A low-pressure system developing over North and South Dakota will hit southern New England around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing with it two to fives inches of snow for the majority of Massachusetts.

Accumulating snow is expected to stop falling around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Clean up should be easy compared to previous storms as light winds and 20-degree temperatures create light-weight, dry snow.

2-5" of snow widespread tomorrow night across southern New England. With the cold air, it'll be a dry snow and not the cement like stuff we've had to push around at times this winter. pic.twitter.com/ZxhFTGZUqk — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 26, 2019

