Bitty & Beau’s a coffee chain that employs people with a disabilities has closed the doors on its location in Melrose.

The chain says it is currently looking for a new location in Boston.

In a statement, the company said it is “actively pursuing a new Bitty & Beau’s Coffee franchise location in Boston proper. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication the employees in Melrose have demonstrated over the past year and a half and hope that our mission has inspired other businesses to consider hiring individuals with disabilities.”

