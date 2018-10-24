(WHDH) — NASA scientists snapped a picture of a bizarre rectangular iceberg last week.

Scientist Jeremy Harbeck captured the iceberg floating off the northern Antarctic Peninsula.

Harbeck said when he took the photo, he was more interested in capturing a massive iceberg the size of Delaware.

Glacier experts added that it isn’t unusual to see straight lines and sharp angles on ice sheets.

What has four near-perfect corners and is made naturally by Mother Earth? @NASA_ICE's Operation #IceBridge scientist Jeremy Harbeck spotted two rectangular icebergs floating off the northern Antarctic Peninsula. Dive in: https://t.co/7sOtE5ZhDQ pic.twitter.com/DrPTLpRSJw — NASA (@NASA) October 24, 2018

