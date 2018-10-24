(WHDH) — NASA scientists snapped a picture of a bizarre rectangular iceberg last week.
Scientist Jeremy Harbeck captured the iceberg floating off the northern Antarctic Peninsula.
Harbeck said when he took the photo, he was more interested in capturing a massive iceberg the size of Delaware.
Glacier experts added that it isn’t unusual to see straight lines and sharp angles on ice sheets.
