BJ’s giving customers their pumpkin fix with same-day delivery

(WHDH) — BJ’s Wholesale Club announced that they are offering pumpkin delivery through their same-day delivery service Wednesday.

With October just around the corner, members can select a “jumbo” pumpkin that weighs a whopping 25 to 30 pounds for $9.99 or a large pumpkin that tips the scales at 15 to 20 pounds for just $5.99.

Same-day delivery orders are subject to a $14.99 service fee. Those looking to avoid the fee can purchase their gourd online and pick it up in the store or have it set aside for contactless curbside pickup.

