BJ’s Wholesale Club is holding a hiring event Saturday as it looks to fill more than 400 open positions in Massachusetts.
People can stop by any BJ’s locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to apply for positions, including managers, cashiers, fresh clerks, butchers, and more.
BJ’s in the Bay State are located in:
- Auburn
- Chicopee
- Danvers
- Dedham
- Framingham
- Franklin
- Greenfield
- Haverhill
- Hudson
- Hyannis
- Leominster
- Medford
- North Dartmouth
- Northborough
- Pittsfield
- Plymouth
- Quincy
- Revere
- Seekonk
- South Attleboro
- Stoneham
- Stoughton
- Taunton
- Waltham
- Weymouth
The company is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90 days.
