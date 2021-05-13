BJ’s Wholesale Club is holding a hiring event Saturday as it looks to fill more than 400 open positions in Massachusetts.

People can stop by any BJ’s locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to apply for positions, including managers, cashiers, fresh clerks, butchers, and more.

BJ’s in the Bay State are located in:

Auburn

Chicopee

Danvers

Dedham

Framingham

Franklin

Greenfield

Haverhill

Hudson

Hyannis

Leominster

Medford

North Dartmouth

Northborough

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Revere

Seekonk

South Attleboro

Stoneham

Stoughton

Taunton

Waltham

Weymouth

The company is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90 days.

